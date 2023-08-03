15.1 C
Friday, August 4, 2023
Police appeal for witnesses after theft in Sutton Maddock

By Shropshire Live

Police in Shropshire are appealing for information following a theft in Sutton Maddock.

The CLAAS SCORPION Telehandler was stolen from a farm near Sutton Maddock
On Tuesday 1 August between midnight and 7.30am a CLAAS SCORPION Telehandler was stolen from a nearby farm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Furey said: “The Telehandler is a very distinctive lime green colour so we are asking for anybody who may have information on its whereabouts to get in contact with us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the rabbit run B4176 from Sutton Maddock direction early morning on 1 August and has dash cam footage.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the tractor or any suspicious activity in the area on the evening of the 31 July.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Amy Furey on 101 extension 7702153 or by email dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting 88i from the 1 August.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

