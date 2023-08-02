15.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Now Playing:

Woman in serious condition following attempted murder in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 43-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following an attempted murder in Telford.

Emergency services were called to Culmington in Stirchley at around 8pm yesterday evening and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Temporary Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public. 

“I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP