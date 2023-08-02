Woman in serious condition following attempted murder in Telford

A 43-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following an attempted murder in Telford.

Emergency services were called to Culmington in Stirchley at around 8pm yesterday evening and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Temporary Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.

“I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries.”