Severn Trent begin work on major investment for Ketley Bank

Severn Trent is to start work in Telford today as it’s set to invest £300,000 upgrading the local water network in Ketley Bank.

Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

The works will see 1.5km of older water pipes replaced, ensuring a more reliable and resilient water infrastructure for the area that will reduce the risk of bursts.

The project is part of Severn Trent’s wider investment in the county, bringing the total amount spent across Shropshire on similar projects to over £7 million.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent said: “This is a really important project for the local community, as the work we’ll be doing will see the risk of bursts reduce. We know how inconvenient and frustrating bursts can be, which why we’re making this investment in the area to upgrade our network.

“We’re really looking forward to starting work, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a network that is fit for future generations.”

Work in Ketley Bank is expected to take around five months to complete. Works will take place on Yates Way, Third Avenue, Queenswood Close and Wellswood Avenue.

Catherine added: “As our teams work, there will be different methods of traffic management in place, including road closures and traffic signals to keep everyone safe, but we’ll be working as quickly, and efficiently as we can.”

The bus stop on Third Avenue, opposite the junction of Queenswood Close will be suspended until 1 September.