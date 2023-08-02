Residents hope speed indicator signs will slow motorists in Lawley

Concerned residents in Lawley are hoping two new speed indicator devices will help to slow speeding motorists down.

Lawley Councillor Zona Hannington, Vice-Chair Lawley Partnership Board James Haldron, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement Councillor Richard Overton, Police community support officer Mark Bailey, Assistant Police and Crime commissioner Paul Middleborough, Stewardship Manager for Bournville Village Trust Nick Freeman, Lawley neighbourhood coordinator Kerry Woodhouse and Police Constable Dave Worrall

Lawley Partnership Board, of which Telford and Wrekin Council are members and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) have funded the new devices, costing in the region of £5,000, following consultation with residents.

Speed indicator devices (SIDs) are a type of vehicle-activated sign which can be moved around easily. In an area where speeding can be a problem, SIDs remind drivers of the speed limit by standing out from normal signs with the aim of helping to break the habit of drivers who consistently use excessive speed. They flash the registered speed of a vehicle as it approaches if it exceeds the area’s limit.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said: “We recognise the concerns of resident and know that exceeding the speed limit causes fatal collisions – something that needs to be avoided at all costs.

“Working with the police we have identified the best areas to use these devices and hope drivers will work with us to improve safety for everyone concerned.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “It’s a sad fact that too many people die or are seriously injured on our roads.

“Playing my part to make roads safer continues to be at the heart of my Safer West Mercia Plan with my focus on tackling inappropriate speed and driver behaviour. I welcome the new speed intervention devices in Lawley, which will be vital tools to ensure we reduce the life changing impact of speeding on our roads.”

According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents approximately two-thirds of all crashes in which people are killed or injured happen on roads with a speed limit of 30mph or less.