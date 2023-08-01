Cost of rural theft in Shropshire more than doubles

NFU Mutual today revealed the cost of rural theft in Shropshire was an estimated £2m, a rise of more than double from the previous year.

The figure follows the national trend as 2022 rural crime costs across the UK shot up 22% to an estimated £49.5m.

Across the English regions, the Midlands (30.1% to £11m) and the East (28.5% to £6.6m) saw the highest increases in cost, followed by the South East (24.1% to £9.3m) and North East (23.7% to £8.3m). The South West (16.6% to £5m) and North West (11.8% to £3.2m) saw the lowest rises.

The rise comes against a background of soaring values and low supply of farm machinery worldwide. Criminal gangs have responded by establishing illicit global markets for farm machinery and technology equipment.

As a result, the UK cost of agricultural vehicle theft reported to NFU Mutual soared by 29% to £11.7m in 2022.

Neil Wagstaff, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Telford, said: “Highly-organised gangs are causing disruption to farming and widespread concern to people who live and work in the countryside.

“Rural theft is changing. It is not only opportunist thieves travelling a few miles, we are now seeing internationally organised criminal activity. These gangs target high-value farm machinery and GPS kits because they can be sold all over the world.

“Many items are stolen ‘to order’ by thieves using online technology to identify where farm machinery is stored and scope out the best way to steal it. They will also spend hours watching the movement of farming families to work out the best time to attack.

“Loss of vital machinery and GPS equipment causes huge disruption to farmers who are already stretched to the limit and replacing kit in the current economic situation can take months, adding additional stress.

“Those targeted by criminals may often second guess themselves in the aftermath of an incident as well as live in fear of repeat attacks on what is not only their workplace, but also their family home.

“That’s why we are working with farmers to help protect their livelihoods, sharing our advice and expertise as the main insurer of the UK’s farmers and offering support.”

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual provided over £400,000 in support for rural crime fighting initiatives last year.

A dedicated agricultural vehicle theft unit, funded and set up by NFU Mutual in 2010, is now part of the new National Rural Crime Unit. This will strengthen work so that specialist police resources can be targeted where they are needed most to protect farmers and the wider rural community.

NFU Mutual is also supporting a new intergenerational project to train young farmers in crime prevention so they can advise other farmers and the wider rural community on practical ways to make farms secure against the threats of today’s determined criminals.