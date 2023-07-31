Summer activities launch as Bishop’s Castle pool reopens

A new diary of activities has been launched at the SpArC Leisure Centre in Bishop’s Castle to coincide with the reopening of the swimming pool today.

The swimming pool at SpArC in Bishop’s Castle is re-opening

Visitors will also notice improvements to the centre after Shropshire Council brought forward a £30,000 programme of works, including improving both the water pressure and temperature in the showers, during the enforced closure.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“I am delighted that both the emergency repairs and the scheduled works were completed on time and that the pool is re-opening on time and with such a busy timetable of activities.

“From Monday people will be able to enjoy everything from lane swimming, intensive learn to swim classes, fun and inflatable sessions and aqua aerobics.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone in Shropshire is important to the Council and we will continue to invest in leisure opportunities to help achieve positive outcomes.”

Ruth Houghton, local Shropshire Councillor for Bishop’s Castle, who is also a trustee of the SpArC support charity, added:

“It’s great news that the works have been completed on time and that the pool is reopening for the remainder of the summer holidays.

“The choice of swim and splash activities on offer at SpArC is great with something for everyone to enjoy. Thank you to the staff at SpArC for pulling together such a fun programme of summer swimming.”