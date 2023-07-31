15.6 C
Newport man sentenced to 15 years for non-recent sex offences

A Newport man has been jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty for no-recent sex offences against a child.

Piers Brilliant, of Wallshead Way in Newport was found guilty of a string of sexual offences. Photo: West Mercia Police
Piers Brilliant, of Wallshead Way in Newport was found guilty of a string of sexual offences.

Offences he was found guilty of included two counts of rape, attempted rape, 12 counts of sexual assaults against a female under 13, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

The 49-year-old was sentenced on Friday at Telford Magistrates’ Court to 15 years in prison, and he will also be on the sex offender register for life.

Sergeant Tim Street said: “We welcome the sentence that was handed to Brilliant by the judge, and that he will rightly spend time in prison for his crimes.

“I’d like to commend the victim for their courage in coming forward to report what Brilliant has done, and I hope this helps to show that we take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously and will thoroughly investigate them regardless of how long ago they took place.”

