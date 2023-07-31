15.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 31, 2023
Now Playing:

Daughter of woman murdered in Admaston pays tribute to ‘wonderful mother’

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman who was murdered in Admaston has been named as 58-year-old Claire Orrey.

Claire Orrey
Claire Orrey

At around 5am on Sunday, police were called to Burnell Road following reports of a disturbance.

Armed officers attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service. On arrival, Claire was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Claire’s daughter paid tribute to her, saying: “My Mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love. She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally.

“Please respect my family’s wishes for privacy at this time as we mourn our loss.”

Another man was found injured at the address with serious injuries, he has since been discharged from hospital.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the mental health act and is due to be transferred to a secure mental health facility.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and officers are working hard to understand what happened.

“A cordon will remain in place at the house on Burrell Road while our enquiries continue, and you may see increased police activity in the area.  This is nothing to be alarmed by and is routine in this type of investigation.

“I’d like to reiterate my comment from yesterday that this is an isolated incident and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Claire’s family, and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP