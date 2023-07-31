Daughter of woman murdered in Admaston pays tribute to ‘wonderful mother’

A woman who was murdered in Admaston has been named as 58-year-old Claire Orrey.

Claire Orrey

At around 5am on Sunday, police were called to Burnell Road following reports of a disturbance.

Armed officers attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service. On arrival, Claire was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claire’s daughter paid tribute to her, saying: “My Mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love. She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally.

“Please respect my family’s wishes for privacy at this time as we mourn our loss.”

Another man was found injured at the address with serious injuries, he has since been discharged from hospital.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the mental health act and is due to be transferred to a secure mental health facility.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and officers are working hard to understand what happened.

“A cordon will remain in place at the house on Burrell Road while our enquiries continue, and you may see increased police activity in the area. This is nothing to be alarmed by and is routine in this type of investigation.

“I’d like to reiterate my comment from yesterday that this is an isolated incident and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Claire’s family, and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”