Monday, July 31, 2023
Councillors call for action Shrewsbury town centre anti-social behaviour

By Shropshire Live

Liberal Democrat councillors in Shrewsbury are calling for action on a recent spate of anti-social behaviour in the town, specifically impacting ‘hotspots’ in the loop of the river.

Alex and Nat on Pride Hill
Data collected by Team Shrewsbury shows that there are now around 250 incidents every month involving anti-social behaviour related to ‘rough sleepers’ compared to under 50 incidents for all other categories.

Councillor Alex Wagner raised at Shrewsbury Town Council the need for action on hotspots around the loop.

Pride Hill is the leading hotspot for much of the rise in petty crime in Shrewsbury, but residents across town in areas such as Coton Hill, Harlescott and Monkmoor have also reported issues.

Another issue raising its head is the proposed move of drug and alcohol addiction recovery facilities on Roushill and St Mary’s Place to Castle Gates, a site even closer to Coton Hill House, the Railway Station and The Ark. The centre is where many recovering addicts collect methadone and access other similar services.

Quarry and Coton Hill councillor Nat Green said:

“Residents of the Town Centre, St Michael’s and Coton Hill deserve to live in a safe and pleasant area.

“The proposed change of the location of drug and alcohol addiction services cannot go ahead. The current location is already a source of a lot of the congregation on Pride Hill, and a move closer to The Ark, Railway Station, and Coton Hill would make the situation worse. Ideally, a location outside of the loop should be sought.

Local Lib Dem MP candidate Alex Wagner added:

“Knocking doors and speaking to residents across town, anti-social behaviour is a top issue. We need to see some real action to deal with hotspots for ASB, or the situation will only get worse for local people.

“There must continue to be a cross-organisational approach to cutting down on ASB and improving safety in areas like Pride Hill and on Pig Trough, as well as around the railway bridge – that means listening to concerns over issues like the location of the drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre.”

