Approved demolition plans pave way for analysis of Smithfield Riverside regeneration plot

Plans for the partial demolition of Riverside shopping centre in Shrewsbury town centre were approved by Shropshire Council’s Local Planning Authority on Friday.

The Riverside area in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The approved proposals will see the partial demolition of units 2 and units 44-48 in the Riverside, along with the former police station and the pedestrian walkway canopy. The work, which will be undertaken later this year, will enable essential ground investigation works – helping to inform and shape the design of Shropshire Council’s Smithfield Riverside regeneration masterplan.

Seen as a key piece of the jigsaw in helping attract new visitors, residents and workers into Shropshire and grow the local economy, Smithfield Riverside aims to regenerate the area between the Darwin Centre, Roushill and the River Severn in Shrewsbury town centre.

The flagship project will aim to reconnect this underused area of Shrewsbury to the rest of the town centre and create a modern mixed-use destination, with a major emphasis placed on celebrating its unique riverside location.

Earlier this year, Shropshire Council, supported by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, secured almost £19 million of Levelling Up funding from Government to further support the regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre. This means practical work can now start on the redevelopment of the area.

Councillor Mark Jones, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration at Shropshire Council, said:

“I’d like to thank the planning committee for approving the partial demolition of the Riverside centre.

“It is crucial that we capitalise on the Levelling Up funds we’ve secured from Government and move efficiently and effectively to deliver Smithfield Riverside over the coming years. Today is an important and necessary first step that will enable us to fully explore and understand this unique development site, with the findings ensuring the design team create a masterplan that is big on ambition but is also completely achievable.

“We anticipate work starting later this year and will continue to liaise very closely with the Riverside centre’s existing tenants and other key stakeholders within the community to ensure the programme can move forward at pace, while also causing minimal disturbance to the wider town centre.

“We are extremely excited about our vision for Smithfield Riverside and confident in delivering a masterplan that will be a huge asset, both for Shrewsbury and the wider Shropshire region.”

Momentum is building on the Smithfield Riverside project, which is fronted by Shropshire Council and its development manager RivingtonHark. The Council appointed Arup as its multi-disciplinary engineer last week.