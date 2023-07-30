17.1 C
MP calls on Transport for Wales to sort out reliability of railway links

By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has issued a call for Transport for Wales to sort out the reliability of railway links in Shropshire.

Helen at Gobowen Station
Helen at Gobowen Station

This comes after the MP recently met with the rail company and raising problems faced by constituents who regularly use Whitchurch, Wem, and Gobowen stations as well as the request stops in her constituency such as Yorton and Prees.

One recent issue arising has been breaking down railway crossings at Gobowen, which have failed several times in recent months – backing up traffic and leading to the village being cut in two, with no footbridge over the railway.

The MP has also been supporting the campaign by Baschurch residents for a station to re-open in their village for the first time since the Beeching cuts.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Public transport is a huge issue in Shropshire, and the state of our railway links is increasingly coming up on the doorstep.

“I’ve met with Transport for Wales and am calling for them and Network Rail to sort out the reliability of our rail links.

“Constituents of mine who rely on Whitchurch, Wem, Gobowen, Prees and Yorton – as well as Chirk just over the border – should be able to get to work, medical appointments, and onto the mainline without the stress of regular cancellations.

“It is good news that Gobowen Station’s ticket office is not part of closure plans – we need more positive news like this and to see the service sorted out.

