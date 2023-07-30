Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Admaston

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 58-year-old woman in Admaston.

At around 5am this morning (Sunday 30 July) police were called to Burnell Close following reports of a disturbance.

Armed officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

On arrival, it was found that the woman had sustained serious injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was found injured at the address with serious injuries.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life.

“I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 112i of 30 July. If you are unable to report this online please ring 101.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.