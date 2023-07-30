Fourteen Shropshire roads to be treated using ‘thermal patching’

Fourteen roads across Shropshire are set to be treated in late August using a process known as thermal patching.

Thermal patching in action

Thermal patching is a new treatment that is helping Shropshire Council and its highways partners to carry out more effective, longer-lasting repairs to the county’s roads.

The process includes heating the road surface surrounding the defect to 200 Celsius. The surface is then raked, topped up with bitumen binder and pre-heated material, then compacted.

The roads to be treated with dates of work are:

21 to 22 August – Aston Lane, Claverley

22 to 23 August – Beech Street, Highley

22 to 23 August – Mount Street, Shrewsbury

22 to 23 August – Priory Road, Bridgnorth

22 to 23 August – Salop Street, Bridgnorth

23 August – Beeches Drive, Bayston Hill

23 August – Enfield Street, Clun

24 August – Forest Way, Shrewsbury

24 to 25 August – Swiss Farm Road, Shrewsbury

Overnight work

28 to 30 August – High Street, Ludlow

29 to 31 August – Brand Lane, Ludlow

29 to 31 August – Castle Street, Ludlow

29 August to 1 September – King Street, Ludlow

31 August to 1 September – Victoria Road, Shifnal

Shropshire Council says the sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of treatment.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Thermal patching is just one more way in which we’re improving roads across the county – along with resurfacing, surface dressing, pothole repairs, and more. Road users will see a real difference once this work has been completed.”

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.