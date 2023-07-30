Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Market Drayton

Police in Market Drayton are appealing for witnesses to an assault that happened outside Domino’s Pizza in Queen Street at around 8pm on Friday.

A man in his 50s was assaulted by two unknown men in the street, police say a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and would have witnessed it happen.

The injured man sustained facial injuries and an injury to his back.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, or even captured it on their mobile phone.

If you think you can help with the investigation, contact Detective Constable Catherine Hollingsworth on 07773 052 522 or 101 extension 770 2038.

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.