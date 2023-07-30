17.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 31, 2023
Now Playing:

Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Market Drayton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Market Drayton are appealing for witnesses to an assault that happened outside Domino’s Pizza in Queen Street at around 8pm on Friday.

A man in his 50s was assaulted by two unknown men in the street, police say a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and would have witnessed it happen.

The injured man sustained facial injuries and an injury to his back.

- Advertisement -

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, or even captured it on their mobile phone.

If you think you can help with the investigation, contact Detective Constable Catherine Hollingsworth on 07773 052 522 or 101 extension 770 2038.

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP