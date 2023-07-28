Telford man given 10-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting young girl

A Telford man has been handed a ten year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Colin Pask. Photo: West Mercia Police

Colin Pask of Wantage in Woodside took his young victim to Blackpool in December 2022 under false pretences.

The 57-year-old told her they were going to meet his friend, when in reality Pask took her to a hotel room where he sexual assaulted her and photographed the abuse.

Pask was given a 10-year custodial sentence and ordered to pay £190 at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 17 after he pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child and possession of an indecent image of a child

Detective Inspector Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “Pask abused the victim’s trust to commit this terrible crime against a defenceless young girl.

“I welcome the sentence that has been handed to Pask, and can’t thank my team of detectives enough for bringing this man to justice. I must also thank the victim and her family for their courage and bravery in telling the police about what had happened, and then working with us throughout the investigation.

“My hope is that the conviction and this substantial prison sentence will bring some measure of comfort to those whose lives have been damaged by his predatory and sickening actions.”