Shrewsbury Radius Aerospace owner urged to ‘act responsibly’ over site’s future

The trade union Unite has urged the parent company of the Radius Aerospace factory in Shrewsbury to ‘act responsibly’ over the site’s future.

Radius Aerospace on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The aerospace forming and fabricating site was earmarked for closure in April 2024 earlier this year. A number of potential buyers have since come forward; however, it has been made clear to the union that the factory is still likely to shut.

In a letter to Radius’ owners US-based Arlington Capital, Unite said: “The potential closure of the Shrewsbury site, a significant and long-standing source of local employment, is of immense concern to us and the local community. Such a decision will lead to considerable job losses and have a wider economic impact on the region.

- Advertisement -

“In light of this situation, it is important to fully consider not only the immediate financial implications but also the significant cost associated with closing the Shrewsbury site. These costs include but are not limited to redundancy payments, site decommissioning, legal and consultation costs, potential penalties related to contracts, and damage to brand reputation, which may further impact Arlington’s business relationships and future profitability.

“By contrast, we believe that by accepting a suitable bid and keeping the Shrewsbury business operational, these substantial closure costs could be avoided. Not only would this be a fiscally prudent decision, but it would also protect jobs, preserve the local economy, and safeguard the strong relationships with customers that the Shrewsbury business has cultivated over many years.”

Unite regional officer Andy Taylor said: “Unite is strongly urging Arlington to act responsibly and reconsider any bids made for the Radius Aerospace business in Shrewsbury. We have asked the company for a meeting to discuss potential ways forward to facilitate this. We strongly believe that this is the best way to find a beneficial solution that will protect jobs and the local community as well as the businesses involved.”