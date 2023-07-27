Ideas sought for Pauls Moss time capsule

Whitchurch residents are being invited to be part of history by suggesting items to be buried with a time capsule.

An aerial shot of the Pauls Moss site in Whitchurch

Whitchurch Town Council, in conjunction with The Wrekin Housing Group and Countryside Partnerships South West Midlands, is to bury the capsule on the grounds of Pauls Moss, where a new housing and health hub is being built.

It is hoped the capsule will give a snapshot of the area at the time of Pauls Moss’ construction.

Mike McDonald, Clerk at Whitchurch Town Council said: “It really will be something that the whole town will benefit from.

“We’ll be burying a time capsule at the site next year as part of the opening celebrations – and we’re looking for suggestions of what to put inside it.

“Residents are welcome to join local schools in suggesting items that best represent life in Whitchurch. We’re looking for things associated with the town that will be of interest to people who open the time capsule in the future.”

Work to transform the Pauls Moss site began in 2022, with the development having hit a number of key milestones in recent months.

The Pauls Moss Housing and Health Hub will provide the Whitchurch area with modern health and care services, and bring the existing GP practice into a modern, purpose-built centre and community space.

The development will also offer combined housing and care services for the over 55s – helping to meet the needs for Shropshire’s growing and ageing population.

The £19.1m development is a collaboration between the Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and local GPs. Construction is being delivered by Countryside Partnerships South West Midlands.

To suggest content for the new time capsule, email info@whitchurchcouncil.uk or visit the Whitchurch Town Council Facebook page.