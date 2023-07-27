22.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Now Playing:

Councillors call for tougher building regulations after new build issues in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Liberal Democrat councillors in Shrewsbury are calling for tougher building regulations to govern how new build estates are constructed.

A photo showing brickwork out of line on a new property in Shrewsbury
A photo showing brickwork out of line on a new property in Shrewsbury

This comes after a resident on Sutton Grange contacted the Lib Dem team to share their experience of buying a ‘dream’ new build that turned into a nightmare.

Sutton Grange resident Zita Trimi said: “We were sold the dream but are living a nightmare.

- Advertisement -

“The front door was put in the wrong way round and has a gap in the door when it was shut. We paid for the garden to be turfed for when they moved in it wasn’t and my granddaughter got a shock because the electricity socket wasn’t earthed.

“I am really worried that my house is not safe to live in, yet Taylor Wimpey says there are no problems with it. They just don’t want to know.”

The front door of Zita Trimi's home was put on the wrong way
The front door of Zita Trimi’s home was put on the wrong way

Councillor Alex Wagner said:

“There are far too many cases like Zita’s on newbuild estates across Shropshire.

“We need to push for a legislative change and some serious action to crack down on developers who let residents down and don’t do the job properly.

“It is plainly devastating for families across the county to have to deal with the fallout of big developers not caring about our town and not meeting a high build standard.”

Councillor Wagner plans to refer the case on Sutton Grange to the Housing Developments Task and Finish Group at Shropshire Council, who were set up last year to scrutinise longstanding concerns from residents on new developments.

Oteley Road community campaigner Victoria Moore added:

“Zizi’s case is really heartbreaking. There is even a report from a Shropshire Council highway engineer saying the shared driveway is unsafe as gabions should have been used to hold it up, but it is understood sandbags have been used.

“Too many residents are let down by developers in our area. It is important that calls by councillors like Alex Wagner are listened to and that Shropshire Council do all they can to put these issues right, and soon.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP