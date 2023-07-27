Councillors call for tougher building regulations after new build issues in Shrewsbury

Liberal Democrat councillors in Shrewsbury are calling for tougher building regulations to govern how new build estates are constructed.

A photo showing brickwork out of line on a new property in Shrewsbury

This comes after a resident on Sutton Grange contacted the Lib Dem team to share their experience of buying a ‘dream’ new build that turned into a nightmare.

Sutton Grange resident Zita Trimi said: “We were sold the dream but are living a nightmare.

- Advertisement -

“The front door was put in the wrong way round and has a gap in the door when it was shut. We paid for the garden to be turfed for when they moved in it wasn’t and my granddaughter got a shock because the electricity socket wasn’t earthed.

“I am really worried that my house is not safe to live in, yet Taylor Wimpey says there are no problems with it. They just don’t want to know.”

The front door of Zita Trimi’s home was put on the wrong way

Councillor Alex Wagner said:

“There are far too many cases like Zita’s on newbuild estates across Shropshire.

“We need to push for a legislative change and some serious action to crack down on developers who let residents down and don’t do the job properly.

“It is plainly devastating for families across the county to have to deal with the fallout of big developers not caring about our town and not meeting a high build standard.”

Councillor Wagner plans to refer the case on Sutton Grange to the Housing Developments Task and Finish Group at Shropshire Council, who were set up last year to scrutinise longstanding concerns from residents on new developments.

Oteley Road community campaigner Victoria Moore added:

“Zizi’s case is really heartbreaking. There is even a report from a Shropshire Council highway engineer saying the shared driveway is unsafe as gabions should have been used to hold it up, but it is understood sandbags have been used.

“Too many residents are let down by developers in our area. It is important that calls by councillors like Alex Wagner are listened to and that Shropshire Council do all they can to put these issues right, and soon.”