Arrest made after man seriously injured in Oswestry

A man sustained serious injuries following an altercation in Oswestry in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at around 12.15am on Llys Road and involved at least two males.

One man received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man was arrested at the scene by police.

Officers carrying out enquiries are appealing for witnesses, including CCTV or possible dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kaylee Pugh on 07890 544 199 or by email kaylee.pugh@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk