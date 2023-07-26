Oakengates Leisure Centre’s swimming pool to temporarily close in September

A significant programme of investment into Oakengates Leisure Centre will see the swimming pool temporarily close this September as work commences.

Oakengates Leisure Centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Work will be carried out both as part of the council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and to undertake essential maintenance work which will include replacing external windows, work to the swimming pool tank, pool surround, water filtration and circulation systems.

The swimming pool at this site will temporarily close from Monday 25 September whilst works are carried out.

A gym facility will be available for use from Monday 2 October and will be located in the Tennis Centre using fitness equipment from the current aspirations gym at the site.

The sports hall, studio, 3G pitch, track and Tennis Centre all located at the Oakengates Leisure Centre site will remain open throughout the works.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Lab), cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“This significant programme of works into Oakengates Leisure Centre will see our investment into leisure services continue in order to provide facilities that will benefit the health and fitness of our residents. We appreciate that the temporary closure will cause some inconvenience to our users but we are working hard to offset this with a temporary gym located in the Tennis Centre, relocating swimming lessons and reminding aspirations members that they have the use of all our leisure facilities across the borough.

“We are delighted to be working towards our target of our operations to be carbon neutral by 2030. The work at Oakengates Leisure Centre is part of a wider package of activity in our Carbon Neutral plan”.