County MP puts out call for experiences of NHS dentistry

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is asking her constituents to get in touch to share stories of accessing and using NHS dental services in the county.

Helen at Gobowen NHS dental practice

This comes after data from the House of Commons Library has shone a light on statistics regarding rural dental provision. Only 35.4% of adults and 49.8% of children in North Shropshire have seen a dentist in the last two years – with the BBC widely reporting on a crisis in children’s dental provision.

The North Shropshire MP says she is ‘determined’ to change the situation, and is asking residents who have used or tried to use the service to share their experiences of NHS dental care to help her campaign for improvements.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“NHS dental services in Shropshire have been getting harder and harder to access over the past decade, echoing the crisis across our health service.

“In fact, 91% of dental practices within North Shropshire are not taking on any new patients. A third of all adults have not seen a dentist within two years. But more concerningly half of all children within the constituency have not seen a dentist in the same time frame. This is setting us up for an impending disaster in the future.

“If you have had an experience or story to share regarding NHS dentistry in Shropshire, please get in touch – I want to hear real stories and take up issues straight with the Secretary of State and health bosses.”

Residents can get in touch with Helen at helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk or by ringing 01939 809387.