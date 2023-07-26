Countdown to hospital Friends Mere Mile fundraiser

Preparations are in full swing for The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) as they gear up for this summer’s highly anticipated open water swim fundraiser, the Mere Mile.

The Mere Mile is returning this August

The event, which is held in conjunction with Swimfinity, who offer coached open water swimming sessions for individuals and groups at the Mere, is taking place on August 27th – a Bank Holiday Sunday – at the Mere, Ellesmere.

The day will see a shoal of swimmers take on the challenge of a 1 mile or 2.5 mile open water swim for the benefit of RJAH – with many swimmers having pledged to carry out additional fundraising.

James Bainbridge of Swimfinity said: “We are proud and excited to partner for the fourth consecutive year with the Friends to raise valuable and much needed funds to support their critical work.

“The past three years have been hugely successful and we’re looking forward to welcoming this year’s cohort of swimmers along on the day.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the hospital Friends, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to our intrepid swimmers, our partners at Swimfinity and all the volunteers ashore and in kayaks helping to keep swimmer safe on the day.

“Huge thanks also goes to our event sponsors Shropshire Pools and Spas Lt for their continued support, year after year.

“Collectively the Mere Mile has raised over £30,000 for the benefit of patients and staff at RJAH, and we hope to raise a significant amount again this year.”

Tracy Roberts, Shropshire Pools and Spas Ltd Managing Director, said: “We are honoured to support The League of Friends with their 4th Mere Mile event.

“Having been involved since the beginning we’ve seen this event grow more popular every year with both adults and children, it’s absolutely amazing!

“The atmosphere on the day is one of pure fun and jubilation and the amount of money raised for The Friends is incredible – well done everybody taking part, we have the utmost respect for you!”

To register visit the dedicated event page friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile.