15.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Now Playing:

Countdown to hospital Friends Mere Mile fundraiser

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Preparations are in full swing for The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) as they gear up for this summer’s highly anticipated open water swim fundraiser, the Mere Mile.

The Mere Mile is returning this August
The Mere Mile is returning this August

The event, which is held in conjunction with Swimfinity, who offer coached open water swimming sessions for individuals and groups at the Mere, is taking place on August 27th – a Bank Holiday Sunday – at the Mere, Ellesmere.

The day will see a shoal of swimmers take on the challenge of a 1 mile or 2.5 mile open water swim for the benefit of RJAH – with many swimmers having pledged to carry out additional fundraising.

- Advertisement -

James Bainbridge of Swimfinity said: “We are proud and excited to partner for the fourth consecutive year with the Friends to raise valuable and much needed funds to support their critical work.

“The past three years have been hugely successful and we’re looking forward to welcoming this year’s cohort of swimmers along on the day.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the hospital Friends, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to our intrepid swimmers, our partners at Swimfinity and all the volunteers ashore and in kayaks helping to keep swimmer safe on the day.

“Huge thanks also goes to our event sponsors Shropshire Pools and Spas Lt for their continued support, year after year.

“Collectively the Mere Mile has raised over £30,000 for the benefit of patients and staff at RJAH, and we hope to raise a significant amount again this year.”

Tracy Roberts, Shropshire Pools and Spas Ltd Managing Director, said: “We are honoured to support The League of Friends with their 4th Mere Mile event.

“Having been involved since the beginning we’ve seen this event grow more popular every year with both adults and children, it’s absolutely amazing!

“The atmosphere on the day is one of pure fun and jubilation and the amount of money raised for The Friends is incredible – well done everybody taking part, we have the utmost respect for you!”

To register visit the dedicated event page friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP