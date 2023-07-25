Telford police thank public for help in arresting wanted man in stolen car

Police officers in Telford have thanked members of the public who helped them apprehend a wanted man in a stolen car with a false number plate on it and are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

At about 9.15pm last night a stolen silver VW Passat with the number plate VU13 YHR pulled alongside a marked police car in Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford.

Moments later the same vehicle returned and drove past the police car before stopping, then purposely reversing the vehicle at speed into the vehicle causing damage to the car and minor injuries to the officers. The VW Passat then made off.

This morning at about 9am, police officers from Telford Proactive CID were attending an address in Oakengates to arrest a 32-year-old Telford man who was wanted for several offences over the past six weeks including the criminal damage and assault of the police officers the previous evening.

As officers entered Church Parade, Oakengates the Silver VW Passat drove past police in the opposite direction now showing a front number plate of MK64 OYD and rear plate of VU13 YHR.

The driver then made off from police and was seen by both police officers and members of the public to be driving dangerously along the A442 towards Trench Lock, onto the A518 towards Newport, turning off at the Red House Island towards Lilleshall.

The stolen VW Passat then rammed another police vehicle near to Lilyhurst Lane, Lilleshall causing substantial damage and minor injuries to officers.

The stolen Passat then made off towards Wellington Road, Muxton and was found abandoned on Sutherland Drive, Muxton at 10.15am.

A 32-year-old man was arrested following a prolonged foot chase around this area.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton of Telford Proactive CID said thankfully no members of the public were hurt as they sought to apprehend the man and praised them for their help.

DS Atherton said: “We would like to thank the many members of public that made the effort to speak to us and give information and directions of this stolen vehicle during the incident.

“We would ask that should you have CCTV, dash camera footage or similar of this vehicle to make contact with Proactive CID at Malinsgate Police Station on 01952 214743 quoting incident reference 119 I of 25/07/2023.”