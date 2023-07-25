17.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Now Playing:

Sutton Road, Shrewsbury to close for gas main replacement work

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Sutton Road in Shrewsbury will be closed between Wenlock Road and Sutton Grove from 4 September to 12 October, while Cadent Gas carry out gas main replacement work.

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closure.

Access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained at all times, and the Arriva bus services 10 and 37 will still have access onto Sutton Road as normal.

- Advertisement -

Cadent Gas will have their customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to works starting.

Shropshire Council says its inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP