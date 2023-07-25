Sutton Road, Shrewsbury to close for gas main replacement work

Sutton Road in Shrewsbury will be closed between Wenlock Road and Sutton Grove from 4 September to 12 October, while Cadent Gas carry out gas main replacement work.

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closure.

Access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained at all times, and the Arriva bus services 10 and 37 will still have access onto Sutton Road as normal.

- Advertisement -

Cadent Gas will have their customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to works starting.

Shropshire Council says its inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.