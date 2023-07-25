Stuart Anderson selected as Conservative parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire

South Shropshire Conservative Association has selected Stuart Anderson as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next general election.

Stuart Anderson pictured with his wife and members of the South Shropshire Conservative Association

Stuart was born and raised in nearby Herefordshire, where he has been a local Councillor. He lives in South Shropshire with his wife and children, who attend the local school.

Stuart is currently the Member of Parliament for Wolverhampton South West. He announced in March that he will not be seeking renomination as the parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party in Wolverhampton South West for the next General Election. Stuart said at the time that he had made the decision for personal and family reasons.

- Advertisement -

In Parliament, Stuart holds the ministerial role of Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury, a senior Government Whip responsible for the smooth running of the government’s legislative programme. He brings this experience alongside his military career in the Royal Green Jackets/Rifles (the local Shropshire regiment) and extensive work in the defence and security sector.

Stuart said: “I am delighted and proud to be the Conservative candidate for South Shropshire. I have been inspired by incumbent Member of Parliament Philip Dunne’s work as a local MP over the last 18 years, and I am honoured to have been selected as the next candidate by South Shropshire Conservative Association to represent this beautiful area and continue his good work.

“Growing up in the Marches, I have got to know the area well. From enjoying the different market towns to running the Shropshire Hills it’s a place I love to spend my time. South Shropshire is the place that me and my family call home.

“I am committed to working hard to deliver for the residents of South Shropshire and ask for your support so that I can stand with you for our constituency. I am looking forward to getting out, meeting local people, and campaigning throughout South Shropshire. If elected, it would be my privilege to serve as MP for an area that is incredibly dear to my family and I. Together, we can ensure that South Shropshire remains a fantastic place to live and work.”

Commenting on his successor, Philip Dunne MP for Ludlow said:

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart Anderson as my successor as the next Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, who will contest what will become the South Shropshire constituency at the next General Election, when I step down.

“Like me, Stuart was brought up in Herefordshire, and had a track record as a strong local councillor, before entering national politics in 2019. So he has a good understanding of the issues affecting the Marches.

“He comes to South Shropshire with experience already as an MP, having been very effective in his first term in Parliament, where I have worked closely with him. He is a superb colleague, having been the best Pairing Whip I have witnessed in my time in Parliament. This has helped him gain the confidence of senior colleagues in the Conservative Party and respect across the House.

“I know his experience and local knowledge will make him a powerful champion for South Shropshire. I look forward to working closely with Stuart advancing constituency issues until the next General Election.”

South Shropshire Conservative Association Chairman Julian Rogers-Coltman commented:

“I am delighted, on behalf of the South Shropshire Constituency Association, to welcome Stuart Anderson as our Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election.

“Stuart has been an outstanding Member of Parliament for Wolverhampton South West and has brought in over £2bn of investment to the city as part of the Conservative government’s levelling up agenda. He is a senior whip in the government and his connections at the heart of Westminster will bring invaluable investment and support for our constituency.

“He will also build on the fantastic legacy of Philip Dunne, supporting our constituents and the Conservative Unitary Council. I would also like to congratulate our three other finalists, who brought their talents to a vigorous contest and wish them well for the future.”