Ironbridge Gorge celebrated in new UK UNESCO visitor map

UNESCO UK proudly unveils an exciting new illustrated map featuring all 58 of their esteemed UK sites, including the renowned Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

Ironbridge Gorge is featured on the new map

Designed by the celebrated cartographer Tom Wooley, this map comes just in time for summer, offering a bucket list of inspiration for incredible days out and short breaks amidst the UK’s finest cultural and heritage landscapes. It’s the ultimate guide for staycations.

The new map showcases all the Creative Cities, Global Geoparks, World Heritage Sites, and Biosphere Reserves spread across the British Isles. From iconic landmarks like Stonehenge, Bath, and Blenheim Palace to natural wonders like the Giants Causeway and New Lanark, each destination has a unique story to tell and experience to enjoy.

The Ironbridge Gorge, designated as one of the first UK UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1986, holds a prominent place on the new map. Globally acclaimed for its contributions to shaping the modern world through technological and architectural progress, it stands proudly distinguished as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy said:

“Welcoming over 1 million visitors every year, Ironbridge Gorge’s UNESCO World Heritage Site status has greatly contributed to its popularity. With this new map, the gorge is looking forward to attracting even more domestic visitors and working with other UNESCO destinations to create compelling holiday itineraries for international tourists.

“We welcome visitors to come and discover Ironbridge Gorge throughout all seasons and experience the magic of our UNESCO World Heritage Site and its remarkable heritage, culture and creativity.

With the summer holidays starting, Ironbridge Gorge is gearing up for an exciting season with a host of big attractions, events, and festivals to enjoy. Among the highlights is the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival, a two-week celebration from the end of August into September. The festival offers heritage walks, cycle rides, guided tours, the unique spectacle of the coracle regatta, and the Severn Arts Trail with its open galleries and artisan workshops. Don’t miss the famous Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust attractions, featuring 10 fascinating museums and attractions to explore.

James Bridge, Chief Executive and Secretary-General of the UK National Commission for UNESCO said:

“This new UNESCO in the UK map will inspire people for places to visit. It shows at a glance the breadth of amazing natural, cultural and built heritage designated by UNESCO as internationally significant in the UK. This great map highlights places to explore, on your doorstep and further afield, both the famous and those to discover for the first time.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“We are delighted to support this project which, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will help to inspire more people to visit the fantastic UNESCO sites across the UK. Heritage has a huge role to play in bringing people together and any way that we can enable and inspire this to happen is hugely positive.”

The new online map is as part of the UK National Commission for UNESCO’s ‘Local to Global’ project, made possible with the GREAT Campaign and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery players. This initiative aims to develop a resilient network for UNESCO Designated Sites in the UK.