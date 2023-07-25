Family pay tribute to a much loved father and son

The family of Antony Wootton, who died in Telford last week, has paid tribute to a ‘much loved’ son, father, grandfather and brother.

Antony Wootton

The 41-year-old,died on Monday 17 July in a carpark in Gresley Close in Woodside.

His family said: “Antony was very much loved and will be missed by his mum, dad, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

“We now ask that our privacy is respected so we can grieve in peace.”

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Telford has been charged with Antony’s murder.

Harris appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 22 July and has been remanded in custody.