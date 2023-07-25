Cyclist seriously injured in collision with bus on A5 near Gobowen

A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving a bus on the A5 near Gobowenon Monday evening.

The collision happened on the A5 from the Gobwen junction towards the Gledrid roundabout at around 11pm.

West Mercia Police says the rider of the bicycle sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision or may have dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PS Carpenter via email DL-HOPUShrewsburyB11@westmercia.police.uk or call 111 extension 7712272 quoting 00579 I of the 24 July

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk