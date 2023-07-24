12.1 C
Telford duo complete 32-mile canoe challenge for charity

A Telford duo have raised over £3,000 for Severn Hospice – by taking on an epic canoeing challenge in honour of their friend.

Caroline and Carol have raised over £3,000 for Severn Hospice

Carol Denning, 57, and Caroline Cowper, 44, travelled 32 miles by canoe from Montford Bridge to Ironbridge in memory of their much-loved colleague Di North, who passed away earlier this year.

Their efforts have raised over £1,600 for Severn Hospice – a charity that supported Di and her family during her illness. Thanks to match funding from The Wrekin Housing Group, the amount raised has now surpassed £3,000.

Di was a much-loved colleague who had been part of Wrekin Housing for over 20 years. Di was a proud housing professional and joined Wrekin having led on a national pilot for the Choice Based Lettings. During her time with Wrekin, Di worked on many key projects – including playing a key role in establishing the Group’s partnership with the Bushbury Hill Estate Management Board.

Carol said: “I’ve only ever been in a canoe twice before so this was definitely was a challenge. It took us close to 11 hours. We were both a bit sore and I felt like I’d aged about 30 years when I got out at the end but it was worth it. We had colleagues who kept popping up on the route to cheer us on which was amazing.

“Di was a very special women who always went out of her way to help people. She was in our thoughts during the entire journey.”

Caroline added: “The conditions proved challenging. The rain wasn’t too bad but the gusts of wind meant we went around in circles a few times” We were singing songs to keep us going and our spirits were high.

“The last stretch through Buildwas was tough and we had to focus on the task at hand. It was great to be welcomed by our colleagues at the finish line with a bottle of Prosecco!

“We would also like to thank Drummond Outdoor who donated the canoe for the day.”

You can donate to Carol and Caroline’s Just Giving Page here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/candcscharitycanoodle

