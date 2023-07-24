Telford celebrates opening of regions first Natural History Museum

Telford’s Exotic Zoo held the grand opening of its highly anticipated Natural History Museum on Saturday.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy pictured with Scott Adams, the owner of Exotic Zoo

The opening marks Telford’s first-ever natural history museum and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all visitors from across the UK.

Located in the heart of Telford town park, the Exotic Zoo Natural History Museum boasts a captivating collection that will transport guests through time, featuring a remarkable 100% complete dinosaur skeleton and the world’s most accurate dinosaur model, as showcased in a renowned natural history museum documentary and other treasures like a full-size T-Rex skull, and a fossil of an Elephant bird egg.

The exhibition promises to deliver one of the most accurate and thrilling dinosaur displays found anywhere in the world, right on your doorstep.

Scott Adams, the owner of Exotic Zoo, expressed his excitement about this significant milestone, saying: “We are excited to open the doors to the public and share this unique experience with the community. It’s been 10 years in the making and is the culmination of dedication and hard work that has made this vision a reality.

“At Exotic Zoo, we firmly believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to access enriching experiences like visits to zoos, museums, and parks. These experiences not only offer valuable education but also contribute to increased mobility, stress relief, and the development of essential life skills.

“As our efforts have grown, we are humbled to see the positive impact expanding beyond our local community, attracting visitors from all over the UK. My role as the resident BBC Blue Peter’s animal expert has been instrumental in spreading our educational message far and wide, enhancing the experience we provide year after year.

“We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary journey through time and nature. Together, we can ignite a passion for conservation, ensuring a brighter future for our planet and leaving lasting memories for all who embark on this awe-inspiring adventure.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy, said, “Exotic Zoo is a beloved family-favourite and an award-winning small zoo, which has been topping Tripadvisor for years. We are delighted to see their incredible journey continue with the establishment of the Natural History Museum in Telford, enriching the town’s cultural landscape.”

The museum is not just a feast for the eyes but also a hub for education and learning. Exotic Zoo’s passion for inspiring curiosity and fostering knowledge about the wonders of our planet shines through in their thoughtfully designed education centre. Catering to all age groups, the museum offers interactive and immersive learning experiences that align with the national curriculum.

In addition to tailor-made workshops for various social groups, Exotic Zoo also extends its support to unconventional educational pursuits such as art, photography, geography, and more.