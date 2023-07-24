Telford and Wrekin school pupils take steps to career success

School pupils from across Telford and Wrekin have completed a ‘Steps To Success’ programme to help them learn more about opportunities on their doorstep and aspire towards future career goals.

Cllr Eileen Callear, centre, with pupils from Telford Langley School and Telford Priory School at the presentation ceremony. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Up to 30 Year 9 pupils from Telford Langley School and Telford Priory School have benefited from the initiative designed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s FutureFocus team and the Marches Careers Hub and delivered alongside Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST).

Funded by the Marches Careers Hub and the University of Wolverhampton’s Aspire to HE programme, Steps to Success has highlighted a range of opportunities which are available to Year 9 students both post 16 and post 18.

The programme has provided targeted support for young people to identify their key skills, possible career pathways and to help them understand how curriculum subjects at school can help them develop transferrable skills which can be used in different professions.

FutureFocus is a free careers guidance support service for young people living in Telford aged between 16 –19, or up to 25 years with additional needs, helping young people with their learning and career plans.

All of the year 9 pupils who took part in the Steps to Success programme were presented with a trophy and certificate, while two students (one from each school) received ‘Shining Star’ awards for their outstanding contribution to the programme.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for education, employment & visitor economy, presented pupils with their certificates and trophies at a special presentation ceremony at Meeting Point House, Telford.

Cllr Callear said: “Steps To Success has been an excellent programme which has helped to raise awareness of what opportunities there are out there for our young people.

“The increased support and guidance they have received through this scheme has helped pupils realise their full potential.

“There are lots of employment opportunities locally in Telford and Wrekin and this programme has given pupils more information about what’s on offer and the steps and pathways they need to take to get there.”