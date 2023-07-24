Police renew appeal to find missing man Andrew Orrell

Police have renewed an appeal to find missing man Andrew Orrell who is thought to be in the north Shropshire area.

Have you seen missing man Andrew Orrell?

Andrew, 59, has been missing since Thursday and we, along with his family, are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to be in a rural area of north Shropshire. He has links to Whitchurch and is also known to spend time at the lakes around Ellesmere, but could be anywhere in the north Shropshire area.

Police believe Andrew is in on with his van, which is a white Mercedes Citan with a registration plate ending in AWO.

Andrew is described as white, 5’7” tall, bald and of slim build.

Inspector Mike Dulson, leading the search, said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find Andrew yesterday and contacted us with information. Unfortunately, he still hasn’t been found and we’re growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

“Officers are continuing to search the local area today and we have also had support from the police helicopter this morning.

“We believe he is likely to be in a rural area of north Shropshire and I’d ask anyone who is out enjoying the countryside today to please keep an eye out for Andrew or his van.

Anyone who has seen Andrew or has any information about where he may be is asked to call 999 immediately quoting reference 120i of 21 July.