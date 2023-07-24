12.1 C
New electric vehicle charging points installed in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Council has opened two new electric vehicle charging points in the town’s Horsemarket car park, located close to the back of Powis Hall Market.

The new charging points in Oswestry's Horsemarket car park. Photo: Oswestry Town Council
The new chargers are in addition to the two installed in Oswestry’s Central car park in 2021.

The rapid charging points will be run by a company called InstaVolt and have disabled access.

There is no connection fee, no monthly membership fee and is a ‘pay as you go’ system. Vehicles using them will need to pay for car parking.

These units will further improve the accessibility to the town for electric vehicles driven by visitors and residents alike.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose commented: “Adding two more EV units to our portfolio shows our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

“There is growing demand for EV charger points as Oswestry residents are making the switch to electric vehicles. Oswestry is also a strategically important location in the road network with many business and holiday travellers passing through.

“We would like to encourage electric vehicle drivers to stop off and charge up in Oswestry and take some time to explore our historic town.”

