Shropshire
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Multi-agency operation sees illegal business shut down in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s mobile CCTV hub and other enforcement vehicles, supported a multi-agency operation on Friday to shut down an illegal business, operating in a residential area of south Telford.

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) officers from the council, along with West Mercia Police, seized several vehicles associated with an illegal car repair business, operating from a rented property in Bembridge, Brookside.

Complaints from residents including fly-tipped business waste in the form of car parts, oil poured into public drains as well as noise complaints during unsociable hours are all under investigation.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said:

“These vehicles are invaluable in operations such as this and pleased they have supported residents and police officers.

“The mobile CCTV hub can record the entire operation, providing vital information which can be used for further enforcement action. It also acted as a deterrent keeping our anti-social behaviour officers and police safe.

“The hub also provided a safe place for residents to talk to officers and share intelligence for an effective operation.

“These vehicles make a big difference when it comes to making areas safer.”

Police have seized vehicles associated with the business, whilst the owner has been served with community protection notices with instructions to stop the illegal operation.

Telford and Wrekin Council says its team will continue to support residents in the area.

