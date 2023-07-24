Burton Borough School to join Learning Community Trust

Newport’s Burton Borough School is to become the fourth secondary school in Telford & Wrekin to join The Learning Community Trust.

Burton Borough School in Newport. Image: Google Street View

Governors unanimously recommended the move, which has this week been officially approved by the Department for Education.

The Trust already runs 11 schools across the county, including Hadley Learning Community, Charlton, and Ercall Wood secondary schools.

Burton Borough has been working very closely with the Learning Community Trust over the course of this year to share learning, develop new leadership approaches and continue their path of improvement.

Governors said they had greatly valued this partnership and voted last month to become an academy – naming the Learning Community Trust as their preferred option. The official transfer process is now under way.

John Sullivan, chair of governors at Burton Borough School, said: “We are delighted to be working together in the LCT family of schools, and look forward to the opportunities for continuing improvement that this will bring.”

Mike Briscoe, chair of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We are very pleased that Burton Borough School will be joining the Learning Community Trust.

“It means we can continue working together as we have done throughout this year, so that our schools can share and grow alongside each other.”

He added: “At the start of next term, together with the governors of Burton Borough School, we will be engaging with parents, staff and students about the arrangements for Burton Borough School to be part of the Trust family, and look to progress the transfer during the autumn term.”

The Learning Community Trust was established in June 2017 to create a multi-academy trust driving school improvement and ensuring the best possible outcomes for students.

It also runs Severndale in Shrewsbury, and primary schools including Wrekin View at Wellington, Crudgington, and the new Allscott Meads primary which opens in September on the site of the former sugar beet factory.