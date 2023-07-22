New Swan Suite opens at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A new Swan Suite for loved ones of patients who are receiving end of life care has been officially opened at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Hospital staff on Ward 28 officially open the new Swan Suite at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Suite on Ward 28 is a quiet, comfortable space for hospital staff to have conversations with those closest to a patient in a private and dignified way.

It builds on the work being done by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to improve the quality of care for people at the end of their lives.

- Advertisement -

The Trust already has 24 Swan Rooms across its two acute hospitals – RSH and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

These rooms offer a peaceful and calming environment for people to spend valuable time with their loved one when they need it most.

Jules Lewis, Swan End of Life Care Facilitator and Lead Nurse, said: “It is a privilege to care for people at end of life and support their relatives and friends at the hardest of times; we only have one chance to get it right.

“The Swan Rooms have become invaluable over the years. Not only do the patients and the people important to them really appreciate them, but they help us to provide compassionate and excellent care for our communities.

“Each room is designed with the patient in mind. The walls are painted in calming colours, there are LED ceiling tiles featuring natural sky scenes, and there are comfortable pull-out chairs for visitors to stay overnight.

“Sometimes it’s the small things that make the biggest difference, and we are so grateful for the support of the Swan Fund, as well as kind donations from the community, for making this possible.”

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing, said: “A huge amount of work has been taking place as we strive to provide the very best care for our patients, families and loved ones at what is such an important time in their lives.

“End of life care is about providing high quality care for people likely to die within a year. We support them in their mental, physical and emotional needs so that when they die, it is with dignity.

“Our 24 Swan Rooms and newly-opened Swan Suite are helping us to provide the quality end of life and bereavement care that our patients deserve, by making those last memories so much better.”