Man charged with murder following death in Telford

A man who was found dead on Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday has been named as 41-year-old Anthony Wootton.

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Madeley has been charged with his murder.

Harris has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on police bail.

Anthony Wootton was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close at around 6.30am on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was sadly pronounced dead despite their best efforts.