Darwin meets Doodle Darwin in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Two of Shrewsbury’s most celebrated sons – Charles Darwin and teen artist The Doodle Boy – are collaborating on a project some 200 years apart: The Darwin200 Global Voyage – a two-year journey retracing the 1851 HMS Beagle trip 

Doodle Boy created his art work to celebrate Darwin 200's 2 year voyage departing from Plymouth on the 15th August. Photo: Phil Blagg
Joe Whale aka The Doodle Boy created his art work to celebrate Darwin 200’s 2 year voyage departing from Plymouth on the 15th August. Photo: Phil Blagg

Joe Whale, 13 years, globally known as The Doodle Boy and hailing from Shrewsbury yesterday embarked on an extraordinary artistic endeavour, drawing parallels between his own talent and the Shropshire town’s other most celebrated son, Charles Darwin.

Having previously caught the attention of Prince William and Kate, The Doodle Boy’s artistic prowess has earned him widespread global acclaim, including a major collaboration with Nike.

On Friday, The Doodle Boy created his masterpiece on an 8ft x 5 ft canvas in the heart of Shrewsbury at the town library. This grade 1 listed building is the former Shrewsbury School building where Darwin attended as a child.

Joe said: “I’m excited to work on this project and celebrate Darwin’s legacy in my home town. I hope my artwork will inspire curiosity for The Darwin200 project, encourage others to explore nature and it helps us all appreciate our planet’s diversity.”

Renowned naturalist Stewart McPherson, alongside Andrew Fox, are the visionaries behind the Darwin200 tall ship journey.

Mr Fox was present to witness The Doodle Boy’s astounding creative process and pay homage to Shrewsbury’s unique connection to Charles Darwin, along with Felix Padel, Darwin’s great, great-grandson.  

Departing from Plymouth, England on Saturday, August 15, 2023, Darwin200 will follow in Darwin’s ‘sea-steps’, visiting 32 ports worldwide.

Guided by 200 talented young Darwin leaders, aged 18-25, and supported by esteemed Conservation NGOs, this global voyage seeks to honour Darwin’s legacy and further scientific understanding – picking up where Darwin left off!

The involvement of The Doodle Boy in the Darwin200 project holds profound significance, highlighting the remarkable connection between this young artist and his hometown. The art work will also raise money for four Darwin charities.

Shrewsbury will witness The Doodle Boy’s artistic brilliance firsthand, as he captures the essence of this awe-inspiring voyage within his creation over an hour creating.

As The Doodle Boy’s artwork takes shape, it will serve as a testament to Shrewsbury’s rich heritage and the enduring spirit of exploration and innovation that flows through its veins.

As Stewart McPherson says: “Conservation is not about what we have lost, but what we still have. The Doodle Boy is breathing life into our common goal.”

