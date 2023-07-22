15.4 C
£11m available to help lift Shropshire homes out of fuel poverty

By Shropshire Live

Energy experts at Shropshire Council have secured over £11 million in funding for its Sustainable Warmth Programme to assist local people to improve their homes and reduce harm caused by fuel poverty.

The total funding award of £11,073,500 from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero forms part of the Government’s Phase 2 of its ‘Home Upgrade Grant’ scheme.

Shropshire Council’s affordable warmth and energy efficiency team will use the funding to help retrofit the homes of residents living off-gas.

Fully funded works will include insulation, heat pumps, first-time double glazing, and solar panels.

As well as keeping homes cosy and warm, energy efficiency improvements can reduce heating costs and carbon emissions. They can also boost comfort levels at home, and protect against the health risks associated with damp and cold homes.

The affordable warmth and energy efficiency team are now inviting expressions of interest from residents and landlords to the Sustainable Warmth Programme. Qualifying residents will receive a free assessment to identify the types of measures that will be most effective for their home. All works will be delivered by accredited and council-approved contractors.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

”More than 40% of Shropshire homes are not connected to mains gas, many older homes and listed properties included. No one should have to suffer fuel poverty; therefore, I am delighted that our affordable warmth and energy efficiency team has secured even more  funding from the Government to help residents retrofit their homes.

“Not only is this good for the planet it is good for people’s pockets, at a time when people are really struggling with the cost of living. This is an excellent opportunity for residents to save money on their heating bills: it’s also making good on Shropshire’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency.”

This new funding will allow the council to support more than 500 households over the next two years, and the affordable warmth and energy efficiency team is currently negotiating additional funding to increase the number of households who will benefit from the scheme.

There are a number of ways residents can qualify, for more information and to check their eligibility visit shropshire.gov.uk/sws where you can also apply.

For free and impartial energy advice call Keep Shropshire Warm on 0800 112 3743.

