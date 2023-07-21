18.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 21, 2023
Two cars set on fire in Wellington

By Martin Childs

Two cars found burning in Wellington on Thursday night are believed to have been deliberately set on fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Urban Way at 10.43pm after a report of a car on fire. On arrival fire crews found two cars on fire.

Two fire appliances from Wellington were mobilised, along with an operations officer.

The fires were extinguished using breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet.

No one was injured in the incident, but after an investigation by fire officers, it was confirmed that the fire was deliberately ignited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers.

