Shrewsbury Town Council launches funded insulation scheme for residents

Shrewsbury Town Council is working with local charity Marches Energy Agency to help residents access funded insulation measures.

The scheme is a new part of the Keep Shropshire Warm energy advice service which is operated in partnership with Shropshire Council, and is aimed at helping to reduce bills in the coming winter.

Support will be targeted to those who struggle to stay warm and well at home, but each case will be considered individually based on factors like household income, home efficiency, and vulnerability to the cold.

Up to a quarter of all heat can be lost through an uninsulated roof, and householders could save up to £500 per year just by insulating their lofts. However, with high energy bills and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, many local people do not have the funds.

In response to this, Shrewsbury Town Council have ringfenced £65,000 to cover the costs of installing insulation measures in owner-occupied or privately rented homes in the Town Council footprint. This will focus on loft insulation primarily, but other measures such as cavity wall insulation, heating works, and draughtproofing may also be funded.

Councillor Julian Dean, Chair of Shrewsbury Town Council’s Climate Change Committee said:

“I welcome the help that Shrewsbury Town Council is now able to offer those who are struggling with heating bills and with making their homes warm for the winter. The town council is trying to bridge a gap in the support that is sadly lacking from government, both to help with the cost of living to and to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel heating.”

Claire Woolley, of Marches Energy Agency, echoed similar sentiments:

“Over the past 18 months we’ve seen first-hand just how much local people are struggling. The combination of COVID impacts, energy price hikes, and the cost-of-living crisis means we have had our busiest year ever and have seen huge demand for our energy advice service. We’re very glad to be part of this project as it allows us to help tackle one of the root causes of high energy bills – heat being lost from the home. By making sure we can keep as much warmth in as possible, we can reduce both energy bills and carbon emissions and hopefully help to alleviate some of the worries residents have around bills and making ends meet.

“Each application will be considered on a case-by-case basis so I encourage anyone who’s worried about the coming winter and high bills to get in touch or apply directly for the scheme here. We also have crisis support available and can help with a range of energy issues including debt and supplier disputes, so if you have any energy worries please reach out and we’ll do our best to help.

“Crisis support is also available and can help with a range of energy issues including debt and supplier disputes. You can call 0800 112 3743 or email KSW@mea.org.uk.”

The scheme is now open to applications and those in the Shrewsbury Town Council footprint are welcome to apply.