Man jailed for stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs from Telford industrial

A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs from an industrial unit in Telford.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Joby Pool, 32, from Tingley, near Leeds, used a metal grinder to break into the unit on 11 February, and then drove off in a stolen lorry cab with a trailer full of chocolate products worth more than £31,000.

He was arrested a short time later on the M42 motorway, where he surrendered to police.

Judge Anthony Lowe said he was not convinced that Pool was the only person involved in the theft, and that there was a significant degree of planning involved.

“There was the taking of a tractor unit that was driven from Castleford down here to carry out the theft,” he said. “There must have been inside information or a recce to identify the trailer and if it was worth taking.”

Pool’s lawyer, Debra White, said her client had shown “genuine remorse” for what he had done, and was sorry for the effect it had had on his family and the company involved.”

Pool was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to 18 months in prison, half of which will be served in custody and the other half on licence. He was also ordered to pay £1,200 in costs.

