Local hospice leaves lasting impression on High Sheriff

Shropshire’s High Sheriff has praised the work of staff and volunteers at a hospice charity after seeing first-hand how they work together to help more than 3,000 families a year living with incurable illness.

Clare Gregory, Matron; Heather Tudor, CEO; Jeanette Whitford, Chair; High Sheriff

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn MBE, DL has extensive experience in the care sector and was invited to Severn Hospice to see for herself the difference its daily care makes to local people.

Praising the charity, which is a centre for excellence in palliative care, the High Sheriff said:

“As soon as you approach the hospice it oozes care and compassion and is an envelope of tranquillity. It was so special meeting families and patients and it really brought home what an incredible place this really is. It is an exceptional charity supporting so many people across the whole county and it was a privilege to be given such a fascinating insight into the daily activities and future plans.”

With a tour of the ward and the charity’s community services centre, the High Sheriff met patients and saw how the hospice provides a wide range of medical, emotional and spiritual care all aimed at supporting patients to live as well and independently as they can.

Brian Stallard, Shrewsbury resident and patient said:

“This is a charity organisation that should never be forgotten and should always be supported wherever possible. They do a wonderful, wonderful job at the most difficult of times.”

Four out of five people supported by the hospice are cared for at home and the High Sheriff learned how its Hospice at Home community nursing team travels the region to deliver its services.

The High Sheriff also met some of the hospice’s 1,000 volunteers who support the hospice’s professionals. Hospice volunteer roles range from helping on the wards to working in the gardens to being a key part of its retail team in its high street shops.

She added: “The hospice has a fantastic mix of incredibly well-trained and dedicated staff supported by so many wonderful volunteers who give their time so freely, all who spoke with such enthusiasm, dedication and care making it an even more special place.”

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice’s chair – which is a voluntary role – said:

“We are delighted to welcome the High Sheriff on this special visit and share how we are deeply rooted within our local communities. This connection is incredibly important to us, and we would not be able to do what we do without their support.

“Volunteers are integral to the hospice with nearly 1,000 volunteers involved in almost every area – from trustees to gardening, retail, welcome and care volunteers to name but few. I take great inspiration from how the High Sheriff is committed to shining a spotlight on and celebrating these incredible people who kindly give their time and share their skills to make such a difference. We really look forward to supporting the High Sheriff in her dedication to marking the county’s volunteers.”

Each year, Severn Hospice provides free specialist care and emotional support for around 3,000 families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness. It is a completely independent charity and needs to raise £2 for every £3 it spends. This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our local communities and supporters.

If you are interested in volunteering for the charity, you can find out more at severnhospice.org.uk/join-us/volunteer