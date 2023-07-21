18.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 21, 2023
Fourth person arrested in Telford murder investigation

By Shropshire Live

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder of a man in Telford.

The woman was arrested yesterday, Thursday 20 July, following the death of a 41-year-old man in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday, July 17.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 19 July, on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody.

A 44-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who were also arrested have been released with no further action.

Can you help with investigations

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

