Football club charity offers weekly club for youngsters needing extra support

Oswestry football club charity The New Saints FC Foundation is offering weekly activity sessions to youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation

The TNS All In sessions are held during term time at the football club’s Park Hall Stadium for children aged four to 16 who need additional support and are registered with Shropshire Council’s All In programme.

The charity is appealing for anyone who would like their children to attend the sessions to get in touch to arrange places when the sessions re-open in September.

- Advertisement -

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation said that the All In Programme was part of Shropshire Council’s Early Help services for children living in Shropshire and with a disability preventing them from accessing universal services without additional support.

“The foundation would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like their children to attend the sessions when they restart in September,” she said.

The weekly sessions take place from 4.15pm to 6.15pm every Thursday during term time. They make the most of the stadium’s activity space and all weather pitch to stage a range of different activities each week all led by multi-sports coaches and support workers.

Activities include tennis, volleyball, arts and crafts, football, table games and sports suggested by the group.

“These are programmes for children who find it difficult to take part in many activities, but still want to enjoy sports, clubs and activities with other children. It’s amazing to be able to offer this opportunity and support to the families Oswestry.

“The TNS All-In sessions are really packed with fun and games all geared to different ages and abilities depending on the needs of each individual. It’s great fun but also helps the young people develop their motor, social and communication skills,” said Gill.

Anyone wanting to contact the foundation to arrange a place on the sessions can email them on info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk