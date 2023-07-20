Taxi driver fined following successful prosecution by Telford & Wrekin Council

A private hire taxi driver has been fined and their licence will be subject to a review after pleading guilty to plying for hire and having no insurance.

Plying for hire means a private hire taxi driver has picked up a passenger who hasn’t pre-booked with their taxi operator which invalidates their insurance.

Mr Kobina Badu was caught following a joint operation by Telford and Wrekin Council’s licensing team and City of Wolverhampton Council in November 2022.

Mr Badu was licensed by City of Wolverhampton Council but illegally picked up undercover officers in Telford and Wrekin.

Mr Badu of Majestic Way, Aqueduct, Telford appeared before Telford Magistrates Court and admitted the charges.

The court issued a conditional discharge for six months and Mr Badu was ordered to pay £576 and had six penalty points added to his driving licence. The taxi licence is now subject to review and may be revoked.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said:

“These cases show Telford & Wrekin Council is determined to keep cracking down on taxi drivers who break the law and potentially put passengers at risk.

“Plying for hire is a serious offence. It means that if a driver has picked up a fare that has not been pre-booked and they are involved in an accident, they will not have valid insurance.

“We know most licensed drivers operate legitimately but there are those who think they can make extra money by ignoring the rules.

“The council will continue to tackle plying for hire by carrying out operations. We will not hesitate to bring court proceedings which could lead to a driver paying a fine and having their licence suspended. It’s not worth the risk.”

Councillor Craig Collingswood, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for environment and climate change, said:

“Public Safety is of paramount importance to us. Partnership working with our licensing colleagues and other agencies shows our commitment to upholding our responsibilities; we expect drivers and vehicles licensed by us to always maintain the highest standards.

“This is irrespective of the administrative boundary within which they are operating at any particular time. City of Wolverhampton Council takes its enforcement responsibilities seriously and our officers are out across the country, every Friday and Saturday night, working to protect the public.”