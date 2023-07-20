Shropshire MP grills Minister on bus route funding

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has challenged the Secretary of State for Transport over government cuts to bus funding.

Helen Morgan MP outside Shrewsbury Bus Station

This comes as part of a longstanding campaign by the MP for better bus provision in rural areas, with her ‘Bus Bill’ petition garnering nearly 2,000 signatures from local residents and being presented to Parliament earlier in the year.

The MP stood up in the Commons and asked the Minister to consider reinstating funding for rural routes like those in Shropshire which have been lost.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Shropshire has some of the worst levels of bus service provision in the country, an issue which is hampering economic growth and leading to rural isolation.

“I have continued to bang the drum for our area and stood up in the Commons once again to demand better services in rural areas. People should be able to get onto the high street, to medical appointments and to work even if they don’t have access to a private car.

“There has been some progress with the continued £2 fare cap and £1.5 million boost for our services, but so much more has to be done.”