16.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire MP grills Minister on bus route funding

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has challenged the Secretary of State for Transport over government cuts to bus funding.

Helen Morgan MP outside Shrewsbury Bus Station
Helen Morgan MP outside Shrewsbury Bus Station

This comes as part of a longstanding campaign by the MP for better bus provision in rural areas, with her ‘Bus Bill’ petition garnering nearly 2,000 signatures from local residents and being presented to Parliament earlier in the year.

The MP stood up in the Commons and asked the Minister to consider reinstating funding for rural routes like those in Shropshire which have been lost.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Shropshire has some of the worst levels of bus service provision in the country, an issue which is hampering economic growth and leading to rural isolation.

“I have continued to bang the drum for our area and stood up in the Commons once again to demand better services in rural areas. People should be able to get onto the high street, to medical appointments and to work even if they don’t have access to a private car.

“There has been some progress with the continued £2 fare cap and £1.5 million boost for our services, but so much more has to be done.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP