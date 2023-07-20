16.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Police issue warning over spate of distraction thefts in Shropshire

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are urging people in Shropshire to be extra vigilant following a recent spate of distractions thefts across the county.

Officers have seen an increase in these type of thefts since May, where people posing as charity workers have engaged their victims in conversation before making off with their valuables.

In one case the suspects took a man’s watch, and in a separate incident they stole a woman’s ring.

Detective Constable Dan Griffiths, said: “I’d like reassure the community that we are working hard to prevent such crimes, and we are aware of these thefts taking place across our force area, not just in Shropshire.

“There are steps people can take to try and reduce the chance of being a victim of these types of crimes. All genuine charity workers should have legitimate ID and documentation on them, as well as a registered charity number which can be checked and verified. If you suspect they may not be genuine, then please contact police.”

Since May 2023 there have been 10 reports made to police about bogus charity workers stealing from the public.

If you have information regarding the recent spate of distraction thefts, or believe you may have witnessed one taking place, then contact DC Griffiths by emailing daniel.griffiths@westmercia.police.uk.

