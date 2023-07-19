17.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Now Playing:

Third person arrested as part of Telford murder investigation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A third person has been arrested as part of a murder investigation following the death of a man in Telford on Monday.

The man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford.

The arrest comes after a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was sadly pronounced dead despite their best efforts.

A man, aged 19 and a woman, aged 44 were arrested Tuesday in connection.

All three remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Any witnesses or anyone in the area in the early hours of Monday morning should contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP