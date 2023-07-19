Third person arrested as part of Telford murder investigation

A third person has been arrested as part of a murder investigation following the death of a man in Telford on Monday.

The man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford.

The arrest comes after a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was sadly pronounced dead despite their best efforts.

A man, aged 19 and a woman, aged 44 were arrested Tuesday in connection.

All three remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Any witnesses or anyone in the area in the early hours of Monday morning should contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.