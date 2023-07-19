19.5 C
Pontesbury Neighbourhood Plan referendum approved

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has approved a report to give residents in the parish of Pontesbury the opportunity to vote on whether or not to adopt a Neighbourhood Plan.

Pontesbury. Image: Google Street View
The council’s Cabinet approved the report, and the referendum will take place on Thursday 7 September 2023. Further information regarding the referendum will be shared on Friday 28 July.

A neighbourhood plan gives local communities an opportunity to have a direct impact on shaping their neighbourhood’s growth and development. Neighbourhood plans can influence where new homes are built, what infrastructure the area needs, and can be a powerful tool when considering planning applications for the locality.

Residents will be asked the following question:

“Do you want Shropshire Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Pontesbury to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

The plan will need to gain the support of over 50% of those who cast a vote to be able to move forward, and if so, this decision will be presented to Full Council later this year to formally adopt the plan.

Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council said: “Work to progress this plan has been in the pipeline for several years.

“Following a six-week public consultation and Cabinet approval in March 2017, it was decided Pontesbury was going to develop this plan.

“Since then, a steering group and the parish council have consulted on a draft plan, and submitted a final draft to the council in October 2022, which was followed by another public consultation exercise.

“An external, independent examiner has assessed the plan, and following some minor modifications, the plan to proceed with a referendum was presented to Cabinet this morning.

“I encourage Pontesbury locals to get involved in the referendum, so they can decide whether or not this is a plan they want, to help shape Pontesbury’s future growth and development.

“More information about the referendum will be shared later this month.”

